Press Release Regarding the Out-Of-Fact Statements of Nikos Christodoulides, the New Leader of the Greek Cypriot Administration

The recent statements of Nikos Christodoulidis, the new leader of the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA), which are out-of-fact, show that he is only after creating an image. It is unrealistic to expect a different understanding from the new Greek Cypriot leader, who is one of the main architects of the failure of the last attempt aimed at an agreement on the basis of a federation, which ended in Crans-Montana.

The proposal of the Greek Cypriot leader Christodoulides for the “active participation” of the European Union in order to start the negotiations from where it left off is a re-manifestation of the Greek policy that has been standing before us for decades. The EU’s pro-Greek Cypriot stance on Cyprus blocked the way to an acceptable agreement on Cyprus and served to perpetuate the status quo. The responsibility of the EU regarding Cyprus, which accepted the Greek side as a member contrary to the 1960 founding treaties and the EU membership criteria, has not been forgotten. We would like to express that we cannot accept the involvement of the EU, which continues to maintain this understanding, in the Cyprus issue.

The time has come for us to review our relations with the EU, which has an understanding that is far from showing the treatment that the Turkish Cypriot People deserve and uses its so-called financial aid as an instrument against us, it is high time to strive to bring it to a respectable level.

We hope, in particular from the Greek Cypriot Administration and Greece and all parties supporting their maximalist policies, that the adoption of an agreement envisaging the cooperation of two States as the only right option to be seen as a virtue; and that the federation is devoid of today’s facts and new ideas and is the solution model of the past.