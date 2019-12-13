Regarding Lifting of the Arms Embargo

The decision taken by the United States to lift the arms embargo, which has been imposed on the Greek Cypriot administration since 1987, so as to prevent, inter alia, negative implications on the negotiations to reach a settlement on the Cyprus problem, would certainly harm peace and stability in Cyprus as well as the Eastern Mediterranean in general. This decision, undoubtedly, reinforces the Greek Cypriot administration’s disposition, which ignores Turkish Cypriots and particularly their rights at sea, and frequently causes escalation of tension in our island and the region. The motive behind Greek Cypriot administration’s constant attempt for rearmament is obvious. We are very concerned of the fact that the Greek Cypriot leadership is given a pat on the back despite its actions which threaten the peace in the region.

THE UNITED STATES HAS REVEALED ITS POSITION

The “National Defence Authority Act of 2020” of the US Congress, which entails lifting of the arms embargo imposed by the United States on the Greek Cypriot administration, on the condition that Greek Cypriot side cooperates with the US on anti-money laundering inspections and that Russian military vessels’ access to Greek Cypriot ports for refuelling and servicing are denied, has been adopted by the House of Representatives and is sent for the Senate’s approval.

If this bill is signed into law upon its adoption by the Senate followed by the approval of the President of the United States, this will not only reveal that the USA is insincere about a negotiated settlement on the island, but it will also mean that the United States is lending support to instability as well as the status quo on the island which is deemed as “unacceptable” by the international community.

SUPPORTING THE GREEK CYPRIOT LEADERSHIP’S EFFORTS TO TURN THE GREEK CYPRIOT ADMINISTRATION INTO AN “ARSENAL OF ARMS”

The United States, with this decision, would also contribute concretely to the Greek Cypriot leadership’s efforts to turn South Cyprus into an “arsenal of arms” ready to explode at any given moment. This would, undoubtedly, exacerbate the hostile stance of the Greek Cypriot leadership, who is persistently intransigent as regards a negotiated settlement, recklessly carries out activities which escalate tensions on the island and the region, and aggravates the inhuman isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people, further harming the relationship between the two peoples on the island.