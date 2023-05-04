Regarding our citizen in Sudan

Fierce clashes have been continuing in the Republic of Sudan between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces since April 15, 2023. The situation of a citizen in Sudan who has contacted our Ministry has been closely followed since the first day.

From the first moment, our Ministry has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Khartoum, providing information about the situation and location of our citizens, and taking necessary initiatives for the evacuation. We maintain contact with our citizen, including especially the Undersecretary of our Ministry.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the TRNC and the TRNC Embassy in Ankara continue to make every effort to ensure the safe evacuation of our citizen.