Regarding the so-called proposal of Hristodulidis, the Leader of the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus and the Stance of France

It has been observed that Nikos Hristodulidis, the leader of the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus, repeatedly uses every opportunity to emphasize his so-called proposal for the European Union to intervene more actively in the Cyprus issue. It has also been reported that the Greek Cypriot leader also raised the same issue in his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

All the leaders of the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus, including their Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have sabotaged significant opportunities that have emerged so far so as to maintain the current status quo. It is necessary to remind that it is the same authority, especially the current leader himself, which has caused the previous nine-year-long attempt at a federal solution to fail, including the use of the biased role of the European Union.

It is precisely for his reason that the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus insisted on the involvement of the European Union, which did not fulfill any of its promises to the Turkish Cypriot People, in the previous negotiation processes. It is evident that the Greek Cypriot leader’s “proposal” is not new, but rather an attempt to revive an old and proven unsuccessful proposal.

We expect France, which openly supports the Greek Cypriot armament by selling attack helicopters, to review its stance. In order to establish stability and peace on the island and in the region, France should stop selling weapons to the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus. Moreover, we expect France to have an open channel of communication with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, one of the two states on the island of Cyprus, in order to evaluate the new vision of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which will lay the foundation for the establishment of permanent cooperation and stability in the region