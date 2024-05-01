Regarding the 20th Anniversary of Greek Cypriot Administration’s Unilateral and Illegal Membership of the European Union.

Its it is well known that on May 1, 2004, the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA), which thwarted the United Nations’ efforts to find a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus issue, was unlawfully and unilaterally admitted as a full member to the European Union. The European Union chosed to be a bised party to the problem on the Island.

Undoubtedly, the only responsible party for the ongoing stalemete on the island is the European Union, which, contrary to the international treaties as well as its own fundamental principles and values, unconditionally admitted the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) to full membership, despite the fact that simultaneous and separate referendums held in the North and South Cyprus on April 24, 2004 confirmed the existence of two separate peoples with the right to self-determination and two states in Cyprus.

The European Union, which embarked on a commitment to the prosperity of both people in Cyprus, failed to implement its own Council of Ministers decision taken on April 26, 2004, regarding the lifting of embargoes and isolations against the Turkish Cypriots. Instead, under the guise of membership solidarity, it fell into the captivity of the Greek Cypriot administration, strayed from equity.

As a matter of fact, recent statements of Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, as reported in the media, exemplify the audacity of European Union officials in disregarding the Turkish Cypriot People and openly advocating for the maximalist Greek Cypriot positions on the Cyprus issue. In this context, the European Union’s claim that it supports a solution on the island is merely a manifestation of its insincerity.

From the past to the present, the Turkish Cypriot side has consistently participated in negotiation processes with goodwill and made all necessary effort, however, due to the intransigent stance of the Greek Cypriot side, which has the unconditional support from the European Union, all efforts to reach an agreement yielded no result. The European Union, contrary to its principles, persists in displaying a biased and unjust position, by ignoring the constructive approach of the Turkish Cypriot side in the negotiation processes.

Following the Cyprus Conference held in Crans-Montana in 2017, which was perceived as the final effort by all relevant parties, the Turkish Cypriot side has put forward its new vision based on the existing realities, proposing that a fair, realistic and sustainable agreement on the Island could be achieved through good neighborly relations, which will be based on cooperation between two separate independent States.

In order to achieve lasting peace and stability in Cyprus and in the Eastern Mediterranean region, the European Union must take the responsibility for the mistake it made twenty years ago. In light of current realities, it is inevitable for the European Union to recognize the self-determination of the Turkish Cypriot people and to acknowledge the inherent sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people.