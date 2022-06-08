Regarding the adoption of the 2021 Report on Türkiye by the European Parliament

We deplore the 2021 Report on Türkiye, which was voted and adopted by the European Parliament (EP),that reflects an unfortunate approach denying the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, as in previous reports.

The fact that the report includes, once again, the view that a solution to the Cyprus problem should be found on the basis of a “bi-communal, bi-zonal federation with political equality” is an indication that the European Union is still ignoring the realities prevailing on the island.

The aim of the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) is to damage the reputation of the Republic of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the eyes of the European Union with baseless claims. We hope that the European Parliament and its institutions cease to being a tool for the ill-intended policies of Greek Cypriot side and Greece. In the said report, the call made by the European Parliament to Türkiye “ to abandon the two-state proposal in Cyprus” reveals that the European Union has made an assessment that is detached from the realities on the Island. We want to re-emphasize that our aforementioned new policy was formulated by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and supported by the Republic of Türkiye. The EU and its institutions who are the main responsible parties for the status quo, which subjects the Turkish Cypriot people to isolation and offers a comfort zone to the Greek Cypriot side, have no moral implication on commenting on the Cyprus issue.

It is well remembered that the Greek Cypriot side, also using their European Union membership, had disrupted the negotiation processes based on federation. Therefore, the negotiations conducted on this basis have been exhausted and a new chapter in the Cyprus problem has opened. Instead of attacking Türkiye, the European Union should urge the Greek Cypriot side, the source of the Cyprus problem, to agree upon the Turkish Cypriot side’s proposal on a two-state solution based on sovereign equality and equal international status. It is unacceptable for us to observe that the European Union and its institutions, who have not fulfilled any of its promises regarding lifting of isolations, to include Türkiye’s political, economic and financial aids, which are our only support in its report. The development of the bi-lateral relations between the two States is solely dependent on the decision of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Republic of Türkiye. The EU and the Greek Cypriot Administration have no say in this matter.

The unfounded allegations in the report regarding the fenced-off area of Maraş also show that the Greek Cypriot Administration is trying to mislead the international public opinion on this issue. In this context, we want to remind once again the fact that the fenced-off area of Maraş is TRNC territory and the authority regarding the fenced-off Maraş area belongs to the government of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.