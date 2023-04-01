Regarding the Agreement Signed Between the Ministry of Defense of the Greek Cypriot Administration and the United States of America’s New Jersey National Guard

The signing of the “State Partnership Program” agreement between the Greek Cypriot Administration and the United States of America’s New Jersey National Guard on March 30, 2023, indicates that the US will continue to support the Greek Cypriot National Guard in the military field, including armament. It is now clear beyond any doubt that the US is following a pro-Greek policy on Cyprus, with the influence of the Greek-Greek Cypriot lobbies.

The US’s attempt to change the current balance in the Eastern Mediterranean in favor of the Greek Cypriot Administration and Greece eliminates the possibility of dialogue needed to establish a stable environment in the region.

As the Greek Cypriot Defense Minister clearly stated, this agreement and especially the decision to sell arms to the Greek Cypriot side aims to increase the military power of the Greek Cypriot side.

Against this policy carried out against our country and the Republic of Türkiye, we see once again how important and indispensable value of the effective and de facto guarantorship of the Motherland, the Republic of Türkiye, is for our security. We continue our determination to deepen our defense cooperation with our Motherland for the absolute assurance of our security.