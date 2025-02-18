Regarding the agreements signed by the Greek Cypriot side with Egypt

The Greek Cypriot leadership continues to intensify its policy of undermining the rights of the Turkish Cypriots by creating a fait accompli, a practice that has persisted since 1963. During the visit of the leader of the Greek Cypriot administration to Cairo, a series of agreements were signed with Egypt and some multinational companies concerning the marketing of hydrocarbons around the island. These agreements were made at the expense of the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people, who are equal owners of the natural resources in and around the island. These agreements, to which the Turkish Cypriots are neither a party nor in approval of, are invalid and have no effect.

The Greek Cypriot leader Christodoulides must immediately stop his presumptuous actions that risk pushing not only our island but also our region to the edge of conflict. The fact that certain countries strike agreements with the Greek Cypriot side in various areas, mainly due to their own national interests, has led the Greek Cypriot leadership to become intoxicated by power, causing them to lose touch with reality.

With the backing of the international community the Greek Cypriot leadership continues to pursue a lie that it seeks an agreement on the island. In reality, their true objective is not to achieve a permanent and sustainable agreement but merely to maintain the status quo. Through this, the Greek Cypriot side seeks to uphold the unjust isolation of the Turkish Cypriot people while reinforcing its hegemonic mindset through the development of bilateral relations.

The Greek Cypriot side’s uncompromising stance, which refuses to establish any partnership with the Turkish Cypriot people on any issue, is clearly evident. Therefore, it is crucial for the international community to recognize the reality in Cyprus and accept the existence of two states.

The Turkish Cypriot people are determined to start negotiations with a view to establishing good neighbourly relations between the two States upon the reaffirmation of their sovereign equality and equal international status.