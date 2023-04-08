The Greek Cypriot administration (GCA) continues to disrupt the atmosphere of stability and peace on the Island and in the Eastern Mediterranean by increasing its armament activities.

We strongly condemn the docking of the USS San Juan attack submarine, belonging to the United States of America, in a Greek Cypriot seaport. We consistently assert that the lifting of the arms sales restriction imposed by the USA on the Greek Cypriot Administration, and the following steps that will jeopardize the security of the Turkish Cypriot people, will encourage the Greek Cypriot administration to acquire more arms. As a matter of fact, Greek Cypriot Defense Minister Mihalis Yorgallas announced in his statement that they will “purchase weapon systems from the USA”. The development shows that the USA assisted the Greek Cypriot administration in a systematic manner to procure armaments. We hope that the Greek Cypriot side will understand that any activities that may endanger the security of the Turkish Cypriot people will be met with a response. Motherland Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will act decisively against threats to the security of the Turkish Cypriot people and Türkiye. History confirms our determination against threats to our security.

The policy of the United States to encourage the rearmament of the Greek Cypriot administration hinders the establishment of stability and peace, which is needed in the Eastern Mediterranean and on the Island. Furthermore, this policy also obstructs the reaching of a fair, sustainable, and lasting agreement that takes into account the realities on the Island.