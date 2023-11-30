Regarding the area of the abandoned building known as Neriman’s house

In recent days, the Greek Cypriot side has been attempting to spread false, fabricated and baseless news through the press that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus aims to increase tensions on the island. While we do not expect anything different from the Greek Cypriot side, in the light of such false and defamatory news that has the potential to disturb our people, it has become necessary to make this statement in order to correctly inform our public.

The empty building known as Neriman’s house, located to the west of Metehan land border gate in Lefkoşa, is located within the territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

For a long time, the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCA) has been carrying out provocative activities by installing projectors and cameras on guard posts in front of this empty building which is within the territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and has been acting under the misconception that it can disrupt the status of the Buffer Zone with such actions.

These activities of the Greek Cypriot side are being followed and the necessary protests are being made by both our military and civilian authorities to UNFICYP. As a result of the continuation of these activities of the Greek Cypriot side despite all warnings, necessary measures had to be taken within the territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in accordance with the principle of reciprocity.

We would like to inform our people that we will not allow any violation or fait accompli against the territorial integrity of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and that we will continue to take all necessary steps in the region within the framework of reciprocity.

We would like to remind that the continuation of tranquility and security in the region is possible if the Greek Cypriot Administration ends its provocative actions, and emphasize that we will continue to do our part to maintain a calm and secure environment on the island.