Regarding the arrival of our citizen stranded in Sudan to the TRNC.

Our citizen Mensur Kaya, who was stranded in Sudan where violent clashes took place has reached Kayseri safely last night with the evacuation flight organized by Türkiye and has arrived in the TRNC this evening.

Mensur Kaya, who was evacuated from Sudan as a result of the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was welcomed upon his arrival to the TRNC at Ercan Airport by family members, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director of Counselor Affairs Hüsnü Duba and Protocol Director Asu Muhtaroğlu.

Mensur Kaya, who was happy to be safely reunited with his family and country, stated that from the moment he was stranded in Sudan until his return to his country, the Ministry of Foreign Affair officials were concerned and in constant contact with him and he thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

Due to the fierce clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces in the Republic of Sudan, which has been continuing since April 15, 2023, the situation of our citizen had been closely monitored from the first moment; our Ministry officials contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Khartoum and gave information about the situation and his location and the necessary initiatives for the evacuation started from the very first moment. The evacuation of our citizen was carried out safely through the efforts directed by the Undersecretary of our Ministry, with coordination of our Ankara Embassy and our citizen arrived in Kayseri with the evacuation flight organized by Türkiye last night.

Mensur Kaya has arrived in the TRNC tonight as a result of the efforts of our Ankara Embassy.