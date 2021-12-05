Regarding the arson attack against the Grand Mosque Larnaca

The arson attack against the Grand Mosque Larnaca, situated in the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, is deeply saddening. Measures to deter possible future attacks towards places of worship should be taken.

However, the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus has chosen to remain idle, until today, against the attacks towards our religious values and places of worship. Inaction of the Greek Cypriot administration in this regard is causing the rise of hatred and intolerance in the Greek Cypriot side.

We are expecting the Greek Cypriot side to show necessary sensitivity towards our religious and national values