Regarding the Attack on İbrahimağa Köprülü Mosque

We strongly condemn the attack on İbrahimağa Köprülü Mosque in the city of Limassol of the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA), which was perpetrated in the early hours of today (01:10am).

The fact that this mosque of great significance in terms of historical and cultural heritage has been attacked for the second time following a previous attack carried out in June of 2020, is a clear indication that the Greek Cypriot side is inadequate in meeting its responsibilities towards the protection of places of worship and prevention of Islamophobia.

Such attacks not only damage the confidence between the two peoples on the island, but also target Muslims all over the world, threaten common values of all humanity such as inter-religious tolerance, and reveal the vast distance on the island to the notion of coexistence in harmony.

We demand that those responsible for the incident be identified and brought to justice in the shortest possible time, and expect such unacceptable incidents to be treated with due seriousness and sensitivity to ensure that they do not recur.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, our Ministry has contacted the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus requesting further information. We will continue to monitor the matter closely.