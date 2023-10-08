Regarding the crisis between Israel and Palestine

We are deeply concerned about the escalation of crisis between Israel and Palestine. We condemn all forms of violence against civilians.

The events have shown once again the urgency to find a fair solution to the Israel – Palestine problem. It is important that the Israeli – Palestinian conflict is settled with an agreement on the basis of two state solution that will be achieved through negotiations conducted on equal footing. Violence and use of violence are detrimental to all peaceful efforts.

We sincerely hope that the parties will act responsibly with a view to end the violence and prevent further loss of lives, paving the way to ensure that peace prevails in the region.