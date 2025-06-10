Regarding the ECtHR’s Decision Dated 10 June 2025

With its decision dated 10 June 2025, regarding the case of K.V. Mediterranean Tours Limited, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) confirmed that the Immovable Property Commission (IPC) constitutes an effective domestic remedy.

The ECtHR reviewed the application submitted by K.V. Mediterranean Tours Limited, which involved claims relating to a property that is located in the fenced-off area of Maraş while proceedings were still pending before the IPC. The ECtHR reiterated that the IPC is recognized as a legal avenue for Greek Cypriots who seek to claim their rights before the European Court of Human Rights.

Furthermore, the ECtHR pointed out that the involvement of the Evkaf Administration in the IPC proceedings as an interested party had not rendered the proceedings unfair, as the application concerns a property in the fenced-off area of Maraş. The Court also rejected the allegations against the impartiality of our High Administrative Court.

In this regard, we would like to reaffirm our dedication to ensure the effective operation of the IPC, which we view as a safeguard of our country’s property regime.