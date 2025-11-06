Regarding the European Commission’s 2025 Türkiye Enlargement Report

The European Commission’s 2025 Türkiye Enlargement Report, published on 4 November 2025, once again reflects the European Union’s biased, prejudiced, and inconsistent approach toward the Cyprus issue.

By unilaterally admitting the Greek Cypriot Administration as a member state in 2004, the European Union has long compromised its impartiality on the Cyprus issue. Since then, it has adopted a stance that categorically serves the interests of the Greek Cypriot side. This partisan approach continues to constitute one of the main obstacles to establishing a fair, equitable, and sustainable basis for an agreement between the two sides on the Island.

The undeniable reality that there exist two distinct peoples, two separate democratic wills, and two states on the Island cannot be ignored. Therefore, any prospective framework for an agreement on the Cyprus issue must be based on the principles of sovereign equality and the equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot side.

Given that the EU’s decision-making process is founded on the principle of unanimity among its member states, often exercised under the guise of EU solidarity, it is highly unlikely that the Union will undertake any fundamental change in its current stance on the Cyprus issue.

As long as the European Union continues to link its relations with Türkiye to the Cyprus issue, it cannot reasonably be expected to pursue a fair, balanced, and impartial approach toward the Turkish Cypriot side.