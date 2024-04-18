Regarding the European Council Conclusions

We have observed that the conclusions on Türkiye adopted by the European Council held in Brussels on 17-18 April, 2024, among other issues, includes remarks concerning our country.

The European Union continues to obscure the fact that, it carries the primary responsibility for the current situation in Cyprus by having accepting the Greek Cypriot Administration as a member of the EU in violation of international treaties and its own accession criteria; also to hold Türkiye – EU relations hostage to the Cyprus issue.

By insisting on long exhausted settlement proposals, the European Union only serves the continuation of the status quo on the island. It is evident that it is not possible to achieve any progress on the Cyprus issue based on models that have been tried and proven unsuccessful for more than half a century. The time has come for a two-state solution in Cyprus.

The conclusion reveals once again the insistence of the EU, which is entirely in solidarity with the Greek Cypriot Administration, to intervene in the Cyprus issue.

We deem it necessary to reiterate once again that we will never consent to the involvement of the European Union and its institutions into the Cyprus issue, since they are the main responsible for the status quo that isolates the Turkish Cypriot people and offers a comfort zone to the Greek Cypriot side.

Instead of assigning all responsibility for the Cyprus issue to Turkiye, the EU should urge the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, the main source of the problem, to accept the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cypriot people and the two-state proposal.