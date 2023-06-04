Regarding the evacuation of our citizen stranded in Sudan.

TRNC citizen Mensur Kaya, who was stranded in Sudan where violent clashes are taking place, was safely evacuated last night and brought to Kayseri.

Due to the fierce clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces in the Republic of Sudan, which has been continuing since April 15, 2023, the situation of our citizen who was stranded in the country has been closely followed from the first moment. He contacted our Ministry and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Khartoum and gave information about the situation and the location of our citizen and the necessary initiatives for the evacuation started from the very first moment. The evacuation of our citizen was carried out safely through the works directed by the Undersecretary of our Ministry, with coordination of our Ankara Embassy. Our citizen has arrived in Kayseri with the evacuation flight organized by Türkiye last night.

Mensur Kaya will arrive at the TRNC tonight at 19.25 as a result of the efforts of our Ankara Embassy.

We convey our best wishes to our citizen and welcome him to his country. We would also like to thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, with whom we have always been in close collaboration and solidarity, for their support.