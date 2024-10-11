Regarding the evacuation of TRNC Citizens from Lebanon

24 TRNC citizens and their first-degree family members, along with the citizens of the Republic of Türkiye who are in Lebanon and have to leave the region due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Lebanon reached out to our Ministry of Foreign Affairs call center, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Representative Offices of the Republic of Türkiye in the region, arrived at the Port of Mersin from the Port of Beirut with two ships belonging to the Turkish Naval Forces, under the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye.

However, we would like to share with sorrow that our citizen Said Ezbeki, originally from Minareliköy (d.b. 1949), died of a heart attack while traveling and his body was brought to Gülseren Military Barracks by helicopter and transferred to the Famagusta State Hospital morgue. We wish God’s mercy on the deceased and patience to his grieving family.

We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to our motherland Türkiye and the Turkish Armed Forces, who always give us strength with their support.