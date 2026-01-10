The stance displayed by the Greek Cypriot Administration upon assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union has become a new manifestation of the distorted and biased approach that the European Union has pursued for years on the Cyprus issue. The continued disregard of the Turkish Cypriot people is not only a matter of political inequity, but also stands in clear contradiction to the fundamental principles and values that the European Union professes to uphold.

As of December 1963, the Republic of Cyprus—established in 1960 on the basis of equal partnership between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots—lost its legitimacy as a result of armed attacks by the Greek Cypriot side, and the constitutional order collapsed. Since that date, what has been treated unjustly and unlawfully as the so-called “Republic of Cyprus” is, in essence, a Greek Cypriot state. Despite this reality, the European Union admitted this administration as a member in 2004, in violation of its own principles and acquis, thus became a party to the Cyprus issue.

Instead of rectifying this mistake, the European Union has allowed the Greek Cypriot Administration to further consolidate its position within the Union. The assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union by the Greek Cypriot side for a six-month term is a direct result of this approach. As long as the European Union continues to act with the reflex of safeguarding the narrow political interests of the Greek Cypriot side, it must realize that it is contributing to the intransigence of the Greek Cypriot side.

The Turkish Cypriot side has, on numerous occasions, demonstrated goodwill and a sincere commitment to reaching a negotiated settlement. At the present stage, the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people are not negotiable demands, but indispensable foundations of any solution.

For the establishment of lasting peace and stability on the island and in the Eastern Mediterranean region, it is inevitable that the European Union assume responsibility for the mistake it made twenty years ago and, in light of existing realities, recognize the free will of the Turkish Cypriot people by formally acknowledging their inherent sovereign equality and equal international status.

As long as European Union officials persist in rhetoric detached from historical and current realities, and continue a biased stance that disregards the Turkish Cypriot people while acting as advocates of the maximalist positions of the Greek Cypriot side, it will not be possible for the European Union to gain credibility in the eyes of the Turkish Cypriot people.