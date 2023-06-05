As we are also following from the Press, as a reflection of the dominant and racist Greek Cypriot mentality claiming to be the sole owner of the Island, the racist attacks on the Greek side are increasing day by day.

A Turkish girl has been the latest victim of the racist attacks against our citizens crossing into South Cyprus by the racist Greek mentality which sees the Turkish Cypriots as a minority on the Island of Cyprus and does not recognize their right to live.

Our citizen Asya Karaali while visiting South Cyprus was first harassed and then when it was understood from her speech that she was Turkish, she was severly battered.

We strongly condemn this impertinent attack. We ask the Greek Cypriot law enforcement authorities to bring the perpetrators of this racist attack to justice as soon as possible and to give them the necessary punishment.