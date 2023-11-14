Statement of the Greek Cypriot Mukhtar of Pile regarding distribution of some of the land and calling for applications is a reflection of Greek Cypriot side’s efforts to extend sovereignty in Pile village in order to portray Pile as if it is a territory governed by the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.

Pile is a village where Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot peoples live together; Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot police act co-jointly and Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot Mukhtars take decisions together. Therefore, distribution of land in Pile through unilateral decisions as a result of the evaluation of Greek Cypriot authorities is strictly unacceptable.

It is not possible to grant permission to any kind of activity in the buffer zone where consent of both sides is not sought. According to the agreement reached, projects regarding Pile, particularly the vital issues such as property which is directly related with sovereignty, should be for the benefit of both peoples in Pile; are subject to approval of the relevant authorities of both Sides and should be realized with the cooperation between coordination of both local authorities.

Support extended by the third parties to the illegal attempts of the Greek Cypriot side to treat Pile as if it is an area under its sovereignty cannot be linked with the principle of equity. It is our natural expectation from the United Nations, which is responsible to stand at an equal distance to both sides on the island to act in line with this responsibility and to take necessary precautions against the initiatives to unilaterally distribute land in the buffer zone, as well as to protest these actions in the strongest possible terms.

It is of utmost importance for our citizens to disregard the calls of the Greek Cypriot Mukhtar of Pile and to raise their demands to the Turkish Cypriot Mukhtar of Pile.