Regarding the interview of the Foreign Minister of the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus to Kathimerini Newspaper

We condemn the fact that Mr. Konstantinos Kombos, the Foreign Minister of the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus went so far as to give a message to the Turkish Cypriot people in the context of his interview published in Kathimerini Newspaper, on 25 August 2024 and we deem it necessary to invite him to come to his senses.

The Turkish Cypriot people who are co-owners of the island of Cyprus have honourably exercised their right to self-governance and refused to live under the oppression of the Greek Cypriot side despite all the atrocities they have suffered throughout history.

The Greek Cypriot side must immediately grasp the fact that the Turkish Cypriot people, have an equal say in determining their own future as the co-owners of the island.

The acknowledgement of the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriot people of their sovereign equality and equal international status is the only realistic way to negotiate a just and lasting settlement on the Cyprus issue.

We strongly reject the threatening messages of the Greek Cypriot Foreign Minister, whose statements allege as if the sole legal representative of the entire island is the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus. The Turkish Cypriot people will never bow down towards the arrogant approach employed by the Greek Cypriot side as was the case in the past and will never compromise on their honorable stance. We declare once again that as the TRNC, we will continue to fight until the end for the acknowledgement of our inherent rights.