Regarding the Opening of New Border Gates and the Projects Planned in the Buffer Zone

Recent increase in the crossings between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCA) necessitated concrete steps to be taken in order to address the issues of congestions and delays with an aim to ensure that crossings are conducted in a modern, comfortable and efficient manner in line with the contemporary standards.

The issue of slow progress in crossings at Metehan border gate resulting from the insufficiency at the Greek Cypriot side has been brought to the agenda of the bilateral Technical Committee on Crossings by the Turkish Cypriot side, with a request from the Greek Cypriot side to promptly address and resolve this issue. The Technical Committee on Crossings, which regularly holds its meetings, continues to discuss the matter.

In the absence of essential improvement works that need be undertaken by the Greek Cypriot side, the Turkish Cypriot side has already initiated the implementation of a project on the Turkish Cypriot leg of Metehan border gate, which involves widening of the road with additional lanes on both directions, in order to enable both peoples to cross more comfortably, without experiencing any delays in a modern environment. The works are expected to be completed in the near future.

The source of congestion at Metehan border gate is amply clear. Therefore, attributing responsibility solely to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is unacceptable.

Moreover, the Turkish Cypriot side has also made a proposal regarding the opening of Haspolat border gate exclusively for the use of commercial vehicles, in order to reduce congestion at Metehan and to contribute to the development of intra-island trade under the Green Line Regulation. Our proposal envisages use of Haspolat gate for crossings of taxis, trucks, rental cars, and tourist buses. However, the Greek Cypriot side has rejected our proposal on the grounds that it would only benefit the Turkish Cypriot people.

As for other projects planned to be undertaken in the buffer zone, discussions are ongoing at the bilateral Technical Committees. The Turkish Cypriot side is of the view that projects in the buffer zone should be carried out for the benefit of both sides, with the equal participation and contribution from both sides. Accordingly, efforts are made to ensure that the principle of equality is adhered in the projects financed by the European Union and to support projects in which both sides participate on equal terms.

To ensure the effective functioning of the bilateral Technical Committees, the Turkish Cypriot side appoints experts and authorized people to the Committees and demonstrates, therefore, the necessary diligence for the continuation of the works of these Committees. The effective functioning of the Bilateral Technical Committees will only be possible with the equivalent appointments by the Greek Cypriot side.

It is important for the public not to give credence to statements containing falsehoods and disinformation.