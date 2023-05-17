U.S. Naval Forces officially announced that its guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke operating under the 6. Fleet in the Eastern Mediterranean has arrived at Limassol port of the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus on 16 May 2023 within the scope of a “port visit”. It would be remembered that USS San Juan submarine arrived at the same port a while ago, again, under the pretext of a “port visit”.

By sending two U.S. Naval warships to the island within a short period of time, US administration demonstrated once again that it is not observing the delicate balance on the island and that it is not impartial. The attempts of the USA to oversimplify the severity of the situation with phrases such as “partnership” and “scheduled visit” is beyond convincing.

As is well known, in 2022 US administration completely lifted the arms embargo and furthered its military cooperation with the Greek Cypriot administration by accepting the Greek Cypriot administration into the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Programme of the United States Department of State soon after.

The Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus, which spares no effort to increase its provocative and aggressive stance day by day, is openly receiving military support from the USA. This not only makes Cyprus issue more difficult but also serves for the exacerbation of tension in and around the island.

Despite all the concerns registered by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, USA is increasingly extending military support towards the Greek Cypriot administration. It is clear from the foregoing that US administration opts for tension and conflict instead of reconciliation and diplomacy in the Eastern Mediterranean.

It is obvious that the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus will not refrain from and will continue its actions at the expense of exacerbating tension in and around the island.

In light of these developments, it should be known that all the necessary steps will be taken and the necessary response will be given with our Motherland Türkiye in order to protect the security of the Turkish Cypriot people.