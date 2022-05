We regret to hear the shooting at the UNFICYP patrol vehicle in the buffer zone on 21 May 2022, Saturday. It is a source of relief to know that the bullet hit to the UN patrol vehicle has not resulted in any casualties. It was identified that the person or persons who fired at the UNFICYP vehicle ran away towards the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus. We sympathize with the UNFICYP and wish that such incidents do not recurre.