We strongly condemn the statement of the Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades on the occasion of the anniversary of EOKA’s establishment, praising such a terrorist organisation sworn to achieve ENOSIS by eradicating the Turkish presence on the island and annexing it to Greece.

EOKA terrorist organisation, responsible of the atrocities and massacres against the Turkish Cypriot people, is in the dark pages of the history. The mentality praising the Greek Cypriot terrorist organisation is another proof of the continuation of racism and hatred towards the Turks in the Greek Cypriot side. Anastasiades, who claims that the said terrorist organsation fought “heroically” for the so-called “freedom and independence”, opts to conceal the facts from the new generation instead of facing with the history.

The main reason behind the lack of an agreement on the island until today is the said mentality prevailing in the Greek Cypriot side for years. We, therefore, are of the opinion that an agreement envisaging the living of two peoples on the island in their own respective territories and under their own States, with good neighbourly relations, would be the most realistic model to achieve.