Regarding the statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Greek Cypriot Administration on the draft agreement presented to the United Nations by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus 

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Greek Cypriot Administration made a statement on 1 November, in contradiction with the realities on the ground, as regards to the presence and activities of the United Nations in the territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

It is important to note that the Geek Cypriot Administration which is representing solely the Greek Cypriot People does not have the right to comment on the relations between the TRNC and the United Nations.

The TRNC has already made it clear on every occasion in writing and verbally that the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces owe the continuation of its presence and activities in the TRNC to our good will and that a legal arrangement is needed for the further continuation of its presence and activities in our country.

Despite our calls and the obvious necessity, the UN has refrained from taking necessary step in this regard up until today. Our Minister, H.E. Mr. Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, during his visit to New York in September 2022 has taken a proactive step in presenting the UN Secretariat with a constructive draft agreement and conveyed his expectation to have a response within an acceptable time frame.

We have always attached and will always be attaching importance to our relations with the UN and the UN Peacekeeping Forces. Nevertheless, it is important to highlight that the UN can continue with its activities in a certain country only within the framework of an agreement reached with that country. Reaching a mutually acceptable agreement between the sides is our priority. The TRNC reserves its rights in case no agreement is reached