Regarding the statement made by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Greek Cypriot Administration on the Nigerian students studying in the TRNC

The statement made by Demetris Demetriou, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) regarding the Nigerian students studying in our country shows that the only aim of the Greek Cypriot leadership is to defame our country and the Republic of Türkiye by distorting the facts.

It is not surprising that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Greek Cypriot Administration, which is one of the main architects of the failure of all the negotiation processes carried out to date, resorted to disinformation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the GCA has a mission aimed at preventing every step that helps the economic development of the Turkish Cypriots. Within the framework of this mission, it always tries to undermine the success of our country in higher education, where foreign students live in peace.

The Greek Cypriot side have been exploiting the issue of irregular migration to defame our country and Türkiye with baseless allegations. The GCA has made it a priority to use the issue for its own benefit. Therefore, it does not respond positively to the constructive proposal of our President Ersin Tatar regarding irregular migration, which is a global challenge that also affects the TRNC and the GCA