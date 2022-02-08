Regarding the statement of Mario Nava, Director-General of the DG for Structural Reform Support of the European Commission.

The biased statement given to a newspaper in our country by Mario Nava, Director-General of the DG for Structural Reform Support of the European Commission on 7 February 2022, supporting the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus, is very unfortunate yet not surprising.

The repetition of the same old rhetoric by Mr. Nava such as “the two State solution is not acceptable, the EU continues to be committed to a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation based on political equality and to a comprehensive settlement in Cyprus under the framework of the United Nations” displays once again that the EU officials are still far from comprehending the realities on the island.

The statement of the EU official is a proof of the EU’s unconditional support to the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus. The EU has chosen its side on the Cyprus issue by its irremediable mistakes in the past. Therefore, there is no moral and legal ground for the EU officials to adjudicate regarding the settlement of the Cyprus issue.

Negotiated more than 50 years, “the bi-communal and bi-zonal federation model with political equality” was exhausted in Crans-Montana. The Turkish Cypriot side is determined to proceed with its new vision tabled at the informal 5+UN meeting in Geneva, crafted in line with the realities on the island, aiming at establishing a cooperative relationship between the two States on the island based on their inherent sovereign equality and equal international status.

We invite the EU officials, who continue to ignore the existence of the Turkish Cypriot people, to adopt a fair approach towards the Turkish Cypriot people and refrain from referring to the outdated federation model which does not corroborate the realities on the island.