Regarding the Statement of the Spokesperson of the Greek Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs Demetriou

We are informed that the Spokesperson of the Greek Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs Demetris Demetriou shared through his Twitter account that the Greek Cypriot Administration’s offer to send a search and rescue team was accepted by Türkiye.

The said statement does not reflect the truth. Greek Cypriot side continues to create political manipulation by exploiting even such a humanitarian issue. We would like to bring to the attention of our people that the false statements made by the Greek Cypriot side should not be respected.