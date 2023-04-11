The statements made by the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) Leader Nikos Christodoulidis on the Cyprus issue, at a ceremony he attended at the Greek Cypriot side, aims to cover up the facts as usual and as the other past Greek leaders have done.

The statements of the Greek Cypriot leader Christodoulidis, who did not hesitate to make every effort to leave the Crans-Montana process which was a an important opportunity, are worthless. The Greek Cypriot leader, who was the chief architect of the collapse of the process, has said that the negotiations to reach a federal solution would start from where they left off in Crans-Montana and this is, to put it simply, hypocrisy.

The Greek Cypriot leader had interrupted the negotiation process in order to ensure the continuation of the current status quo and to force the Turkish Cypriot People to live in isolation. With the failure of the process of the last trial for federation, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has determined a vision that envisages the re-registration of the sovereign equality of its State. Knowing well that the new policy determined by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus with the support of the Republic of Türkiye will not change, the Greek Cypriot leader must tell the truth to his people.

We are saddened to see that the leader of the Greek Cypriots, Christodoulidis along with Archbishop Georgios, who have deliberately and willingly destroyed the Turkish-Islamic Works between 1963 and 1974, have turned even a religious ritual into a political tribune. On this occassion, we would like to remind you that the Greek Cypriot church had given their priests weapons training. We find it useful to remind that on the anniversary of the establishment of the terrorist organization EOKA, the Greek Cypriot leader who has praised the organization in front of the “Greece, Cyprus, Enosis” banner, is following an aggresive armament policy against the Turkish Cypriot People.