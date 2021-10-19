Regarding the trilateral meeting of the Greek Cypriot Administration, Greece and Egypt

The matters included in the joint statement made by the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, Greece and Egypt after the tripartite summit on October 19, 2021 do not reflect the political and legal realities on the Island.

There are two separate States on the island of Cyprus, one is the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the other one is the Greek Cypriot Administration. The statements made and the decisions taken by these two States are binding only on themselves. The joint statement of the Greek Cypriot side with Greece and Egypt is null and void for the TRNC. We would like to underline once again that the counterpart of the Greek Cypriot Administration and other parties in matters related to the Cyprus issue is the TRNC.

The aforementioned joint statement aims to distort the facts. First of all, the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean is a result of the unilateral activities of the Greek Cypriot side. It will also be remembered that the first provocative act of the Greek Cypriot side was the unilateral agreement signed with Egypt on the delimitation of maritime borders. We condemn Egypt’s support for the policy of the Greek Cypriot side, which violates the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people.

In July 2019, the Turkish Cypriot side made a comprehensive and constructive proposal on the joint management of hydrocarbon resources. Our proposal is still on the table. Another proposal to pave the way for cooperation in the region was made by Motherland Turkey. The TRNC also supports this proposal, which envisages convening a conference with the participation of all relevant parties.

However, we cannot remain silent regarding the attempts of the Greek Cypriot Administration, Greece and other third parties trying to violate our rights. The TRNC is determined to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people together with Motherland Turkey.

Turkish Petroleum Corporation will continue to carry out its activities on behalf of the Turkish Cypriot people in the areas licensed by our Government. The unilateral activities of the Greek Cypriot side will be reciprocated with equivalent and simultaneous steps.