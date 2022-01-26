Regarding the Turkish Handball National Team player

As would be recalled, within the framework of European Men’s Handball Championship qualifications the Turkish Handball National Team was in South Cyprus between 20-23 January 2022 and the Greek Cypriot side objected to the transfer of a Covid-19 positive player to either TRNC or Turkey, despite the request of the Turkish Handball National Team officials and the Turkish National player.

As a result of intense diplomatic efforts, the Turkish Handball National Team player was transported to Turkey by an ambulance airplane sent by the Republic of Turkey at noon time on 25 January 2022.