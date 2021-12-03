We understand that the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCA) granted permission to the Exxon Mobile-Qatar Petroleum Consortium for hydrocarbon exploration in the so-called unilaterally declared block 5.

This act, which is the most recent proof of the Greek Cypriot side’s insistence on continuing its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, clearly shows that the GCA will continue usurping the legitimate rights of the Turkish Cypriot People despite our warnings.

Necessary measures will be taken against this initiative, which is a violation of not only the rights of the Turkish Cypriot People, but also the continental shelf of the Republic of Turkey.

The comprehensive cooperation proposal of the Turkish Cypriot side dated 13 July 2019 regarding the hydrocarbon resources, as well as Turkey’s call to convene a conference with the participation of all interested parties on the Eastern Mediterranean including the TRNC, are still on the table.

The only responsible side for increasing the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean is the Greek Cypriot side. As it continues its acts, we will also continue to take necessary measures together with the Republic of Turkey, in order to protect our legitimate rights and interests.