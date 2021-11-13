The Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus (GCA) continues incessantly to raise tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean by carrying out unilateral hydrocarbon exploration activites around the island of Cyprus. By issuing a new NAVTEX on November 12, 2021, the GCA announced that it would conduct exploration activities with the Nautical Geo vessel in the areas overlapping TRNC’s licensed blocks.

The Turkish Cypriot People are co-owners of the natural resources on the Island and in the seas around it. We strongly condemn the Greek Cypriot side’s violation, through unilateral practice, of the legitimate rights of the Turkish Cypriot People. Our State will not stand idle in the face of the faits-accomplis by the Greek Cypriot side, which is attempting to usurp our rights, and will take simultaneous and equivalent steps. Turkish Petroleum Corporation will continue its activities in the areas it was licensed by the TRNC in 2011.

We take this opportunity to reiterate that the TRNC prefers this issue to be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. In this regard, our 13 July 2019 proposal on hydrocarbon resources as well as Turkey’s call to convene a conference on the Eastern Mediterranean, with the participation of all relevant sides, including our State, are still on the table. This constructive proposal and call are important opportunities which would help resolve the issue.

We deem it necessary to reiterate to the international community that the side destabilizing peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean is the GCA, whereas the side making constructive cooperation proposals to reach an agreement is the TRNC.