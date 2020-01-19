Regarding violation of our rights

WE WILL NOT ALLOW VIOLATION OF OUR RIGHTS

The Greek Cypriot side, dictated by a hegemonic mentality which rejected all of our proposals for cooperation, has been making patronising statements at a time when priorly announced steps are being taken in a decisive manner in order to protect our co-owner rights, as also acknowledged by the international community. The Greek Cypriot leadership, insistently continuing its efforts to establish hegemony on the island on the basis of its so-called sovereignty claims, is engaging, in a frenzy, in fervent actions and discourse. The Greek Cypriot leadership’s said statements as well as its provocations are in clear contradiction of the calls of the UN Secretary-General.

AT THE CRUX OF INTRACTABILITY OF THE CYPRUS PROBLEM LIES THIS MENTALITY

The said mentality of the Greek Cypriot side is why the Cyprus problem has remained intractable until today. As it will be recalled, Archbishop Makarios, in line with this very mentality, changed the constitution, usurping the Turkish Cypriot people’s right of say in all state organs and turning the partnership state into a Greek Cypriot state in clear violation of the constitution. The Turkish Cypriot People, who were liberated as a result of the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation which provided for their security and right to life following many years of suffering, have been striving for their rights as the co-owners of the island, despite the Greek Cypriot suppression. The Greek Cypriot leadership, continuously refusing to share power and prosperity with the Turkish Cypriot People, acts under the illusion that it is the only authority on the island who has right of say at the expense of our rights. Even under these circumstances, the Turkish Cypriot side has put forward constructive proposals for cooperation. The usurpationist Greek Cypriot mentality, which constantly rejects our proposals for cooperation, presumes that by doing so, the Turkish Cypriot People will give up on its rights on the hydrocarbon resources which belong to both sides. It should be understood that, the Turkish Cypriot side, in cooperation with Turkey, will continue to protect its rights and interests and will not surrender to this understanding.

WE CARRY ON WITH DETERMINATION

The Turkish Cypriot side is honouring the words it has stated throughout the years and will continue to take the necessary steps. In this regard, upon the completion of the exploratory activities by Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa seismic survey ship last January, which has determined the most appropriate point for drilling, drilling activities have now commenced in area G. As known, the said area is licensed by the Government of the TRNC to TPAO to carry out exploration and drilling activities and now these activities are being carried out on behalf of Turkish Cypriot people. We hope to share the good news with our People in the near future.