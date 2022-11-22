Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu: “I would like to express that the armament activities of the Greek Cypriot side, which increases the tension on the Island and the region, will not remain unreciprocated” The Greek Cypriot Defence Minister Haralambos Petridis, during the budget meetings at the Greek Cypriot Parliament, stated that the Greek Cypriot side allocated serious amount of resources to armament and the armament program was raised to its highest level of the last 20 years. Although we always prefer the path of diplomacy and dialogue, I would like to express that the armament activities of the Greek Cypriot side, which increases the tension on the Island and the region, will not remain unreciprocated. It has also became clear that the Greek Cypriot Ministry of Defence will allocate 200 million Euros for armament in its budget. The Greek Cypriot side’s decision to purchase unmanned aerial vehicles and attack helicopters, the United States’ lifting of the 30-year arms sales embargo to the Greek Cypriot side and the Greek Cypriot side’s participation in more than 40 military exercises demonstrate that there is a clear danger against the Turkish Cypriot people. In addition to the above Greek Cypriot provocations, I find it useful to remind you of the armed training of the Greek Cypriot priests and the placement by the Greek Cypriot National Guard of hundreds of heavy weapon positions on the border line. The hostile attitude of the Greek Cypriot side towards the Turkish Cypriot people, despite all our good intentions, also sheds light on the reasons why an acceptable agreement has not been reached so far. The Greek Cypriots side’s continued armament and the decision of countries such as the United States of America and France to sell lethal weapons to the Greek Cypriot side is causing an arms race. In response to the armament of the Greek Cypriot side, which threatens the Turkish Cypriot people, we continue our determination to take the necessary steps together with the regional power, Motherland Türkiye.