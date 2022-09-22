The Turkish Cypriot People have been very pleased with the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s speech at the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations before the UN member states which openly requested that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus should be recognized.

These statements of President Erdoğan point out that we are at a turning point regarding the Cyprus issue. These statements are a declaration to the World that the official recognition of the existence of two States that will live in tranquility on the island of Cyprus is the only solution to the Cyprus issue.

We expect the injustice done to the Turkish Cypriot People, who have been subjected to many atrocities, to be ended as soon as possible.

We invite the international community to heed the calls of President Erdoğan. The time has come and passed for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to take its rightful place in the international community. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.