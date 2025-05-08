Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Regarding the European Parliament’s 2023–2024 Türkiye Report

General Assembly of the European Parliament (EP) added yet another document to its series of biased and disconnected assessments disregarding the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot People through the adoption of the 2023–2024 Türkiye Report at the plenary session held yesterday (7 May 2025).

The Report’s reitaration of the position that the “settlement of Cyprus issue should be based solely on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation” basis, openly demonstrate the EU’s deliberate refusal to recognize the political and factual realities on the island. Federation-based settlement efforts have long ceased to be a viable option due to the uncompromising and unilateral position of the Greek Cypriot side.

Calls within the Report urging Türkiye to abandon the two-state solution approach in Cyprus, along with preconditions placed on Türkiye’s EU accession process, clearly indicate that the European Parliament remains disconnected from the realities in Cyprus. The vision of a two-state solution, based on sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot People, constitutes the firm policy of the TRNC and is strongly supported by Motherland Türkiye.

We strongly condemn the European Parliament’s decision to hold a separate session in relation to the recent visit of H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye to our country. The relations between the TRNC and Türkiye are based on the will of two sovereign states. The EU and the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus have no say regarding the nature or scope of these relations. We find the criticisms in question unworthy of consideration.

The political, economic and financial support provided by Motherland Türkiye is of vital importance for the welfare and future of our people. Such initiatives disregarding the free will of the Turkish Cypriot People are considered null and void by our side.

We call on the European Union to refrain from biased and unfounded assessments and instead to encourage the Greek Cypriot side to accept the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot People in order to achieve a fair, sustainable, and realistic agreement in Cyprus.