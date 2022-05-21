Statement by the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the fenced-off area of Maraş

The Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus continues to make statements to mislead the international public opinion regarding the fenced-off area of Maraş. It is important to register once again the fact that the fenced-off area of Maraş is a TRNC territory and it is solely under the TRNC Government’s jurisdiction.

Contrary to the allegations of the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus, the TRNC Government has not taken a decision to open a new beach. In fact, the TRNC Government has started to rehabilitate a beach, which was already in use, for the benefit of its visitors, mainly for their safety. Moreover, as mentioned above, the TRNC authorities will not seek the permission of any other authority, particularly the Greek Cypriot side, regarding the steps which will be taken in the fenced-off area of Maraş.

While there are many other important issues in the world’s agenda, the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus’ disinformation occupying the UN as well as other international and regional organizations, shows the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus’ irresponsibility.