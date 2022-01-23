Statement of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Greek Cypriot side has not allowed a Turkish player, who tested positive for Covid-19, of the Turkish Handball National Team, which is currently in Southern Cyprus, to be brought to our country.

It is obvious that despite the request of the Turkish Handball National Team officials and the player, the decision of the Greek Cypriot Administration not to allow the Turkish Handball player to be brought to our country with all the safety measures taken is political. It has been proven once again that the United Nations Peacekeeping Force (UNFICYP), who was called upon to play a facilitating role in bringing the Turkish handball player to our country, is ineffective before Greek Cypriot authorities. It is seen that UNFICYP has moved away from the principle of neutrality, which is one of the most fundamental elements of peace operations and has become a symbol of the status quo that serves the interests of the Greek Cypriot side.

We strongly condemn this decision of the Greek Cypriot side, which does not fail to politicize even the humanitarian issues. It is inevitable that this inhumane decision will have some consequences.