THE CURFEW HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL 30 APRIL 2020

The Council of Ministers of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, with a view of preventing the spread of the corona virus, has extended the partial curfew and full curfew(21:00-06:00) together with the travel ban between districts until 30 April 2020.

The full curfew has been lifted in Dipkarpaz, Yenierenkoy and Sipahi, however, they will be subject to the same partial and full curfew with the other districts of the country. Also, the police control for the entry/exit to/from Dipkarpaz, Yenierenkoy, Sipahi and Karsiyaka,Lapta and Alsancak has been lifted.

We invite everyone to act with a sense of responsibility for our health and safety and to help the police. Those who violate the conditions set by the curfew will be subject to legal prosecution.