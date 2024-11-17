The second leg of the 14th International Republic Classic Car Rally held

FOREIGN MINISTER ERTUĞRULOĞLU: “TRNC IS THE SOLUTION”

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu emphasized that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will continue to exist in any possible solution, stating: “The TRNC is the solution, because its existence symbolizes ‘two states, not one.’ One island, two states; one island, two peoples; one island, two republics.”

The second leg of the 14th International Republic Classic Car Rally, organized as part of the celebrations marking the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the TRNC, commenced in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the starting signal given by Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu. The Car Rally, organized under the auspices of the North Cyprus Classic and Sports Car Club and the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ended in Esentepe.

Speaking to the press before the rally, Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu expressed gratitude to the club for organizing the event annually despite various challenges.

Noting that the TRNC was not established easily, Minister Ertuğruloğlu said that the TRNC was established neither to be abolished nor to be under the yoke of another state.

“This state is the symbol and expression of the sovereignty, freedom, and identity of the Turkish Cypriot people. It is our duty to protect and uphold this state,” Ertuğruloğlu added.