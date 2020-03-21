TRAVEL ADVISORY – 21 MARCH 2020

The measures taken by the Republic of Turkey in an effort to protect against and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been expanded:

In this regard:

– All flights from the Republic of Turkey to our Country and from our Country to the Republic of Turkey have been suspended until further notice.

– Entry of our citizens to the Republic of Turkey has also been suspended until further notice.

– It will not be possible for our citizens to enter Turkey through its land, sea and air entry points until further notice.

– There are no restrictions on our citizens who wish to leave Turkey. Our citizens currently in the Republic of Turkey can reach our country particularly by sea.

– Travel of citizens of the Republic of Turkey to our country, in addition to the countries that were announced within the scope of additional measures, has also been temporarily suspended.

– Our citizens with legal residency in Turkey will be able to enter Turkey in accordance with the measures specified by the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Health. Persons who wish to enter or exit within this framework may only use this right once until the threat posed by the pandemic is eliminated.

– There are no restrictions in place on the movement of cargo aircraft.

