TRAVEL ADVISORY IN RELATION TO CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK -2



In addition to the decision taken by the TRNC Government on 5 March 2020 relating to Italy, Iran, Iraq, China and South Korea, entry of travellers from and citizens of these countries as well as those of France, Spain, Germany, Greece, the USA, Switzerland, Japan, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Hong Kong, Belgium, Singapore, Austria, Qatar and Bahrain through all ports, including land, sea and Ercan airport, have been suspended in accordance with the Government decision taken today (12 March 2020). This measure will remain in place until 1 April 2020.

TRNC citizens and those with legal residency travelling to the TRNC from these countries will be allowed entry. However, such persons will be required to self-isolate in their residences for a period of 14 days following their entry to the country. The Ministry of Health, in accordance with the Law on Communicable Diseases, will take all necessary measures as regards those who fail to abide by this requirement.

Akyar (Strovilia) and Yeşilırmak (Limnitis) crossing points have been closed until 22 March 2020. Metehan (Agios Dometios), Ledra Palace and Beyarmudu (Pergamos) crossing points will remain open.

We strongly advise our citizens to avoid travelling abroad unless absolutely necessary and to avoid places where high numbers of people gather.

More information can be obtained from the emergency numbers below.

TRNC Deputy Prime Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs

+90 533 8514006

TRNC Ministry of Health

+90 533 8501188

+90 548 8501188