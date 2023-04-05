TRNC-EU relations to be reviewed

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu pointed out the inconsistency on the part of the EU, which, on the one hand, maintains an office with diplomatic immunity in the TRNC, but does not recognise it, on the other, and said: “TRNC-EU relations and the diplomatic status of the EU Office in our country should be reviewed”.

Ertuğruloğlu criticized the latest statements made by Foreign Minister of the Greek Cypriot Administration, Konstantinos Kombos, who admitted that the Greek Cypriot side is taking advantage of its EU membership to prevent the efforts to increase the visibility of the TRNC in the international arena, to raise its status and to seek diplomatic recognition.

“The Greek Cypriot Administration feels no hesitation or shame in demanding that the EU take on a more active on the Cyprus issue. On the other hand, the EU maintains a so-called “support office” in the TRNC which enjoys diplomatic privileges, despite the fact that the bloc does not recognize the TRNC as a state. This office is actually engaged in activity undermining the status and very foundations of the TRNC. The EU has no qualms about doing so” Ertuğruloğlu said.

He reiterated that the TRNC-EU relations and the diplomatic status of the EU’s Office in the TRNC should be reviewed.