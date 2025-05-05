TRNC Hosts 17th Meeting of Council of Elders of OTS

The 17th Meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Girne, hosted by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on May 1–2, 2025.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of Council of Elders of OTS Binali Yıldırım, Secretary-General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev, TRNC Elder Ismail Bozkurt, Azerbaijan Elder Hasan Hasanov, Kazakh Elder Ikram Adyrbek, Kyrgyz Elder Apas Zhumagulov, Uzbek Elder Sadıkcan Turdiyev, alongside OTS officials and representatives from various institutions.

Within the scope of the meeting, OTS Secretary-General Omuraliev briefed Council members on the implementation of advisory decisions taken at the previous meeting of the Council of Elders. The outcomes of the Bishkek Summit, as well as ongoing developments concerning the Common Turkic Alphabet and the Common Turkic History were also discussed.