TRNC Representative attends OTS meeting in İstanbul 

The Multilateral Political Consultations within the framework of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) were convened at the premises of the OTS Secretariat in İstanbul on October 4, 2023 upon the initiative of Türkiye.

The Deputy Foreign Ministers and Representatives of Observers of the OTS Member States attended the consultation meetings chaired by the Secretary General of the OTS Ambassador Kubanıçbek Ömüraliyev regarding organisation of the 10th OTS Summit to be hosted by Kazakhstan.

TRNC was represented by Aysan Mullahasan Atılgan, Director of Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mehmet Tuncan, Vice Consul of the TRNC Consulate General to İstanbul, also took part in the TRNC Delegation at the consultations.