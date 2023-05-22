TRNC represented at “21.Ordinary Session” of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC)

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) holds its “21. The “Ordinary Session” betweeen 21-25 May 2023 in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is represented by Mustafa Kemal Beyazbayram, Director of Relations with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation of the Ministry of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Hakan Aksoy, First Secretary. The delegation headed by Beyazbayram, who made a speech at the opening session of the meeting, will return to the country after the completion of the session.